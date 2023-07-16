Home / India News / 'Abnormal' rainfall in 15 out of 33 Rajasthan districts so far this monsoon

'Abnormal' rainfall in 15 out of 33 Rajasthan districts so far this monsoon

However, Jaisalmer is falling under scanty' rainfall category (-60 per cent or less), according to a report from the water resources department

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Normal rainfall in the state from June 1 to July 15 is 146.39 mm, against which Rajasthan has recorded 264.75 mm rain during the period this year, which is 80.9 per cent more than the normal rains | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Fifteen of Rajasthan's 33 districts have received abnormal' rainfall this Monsoon season so far while there is no district under deficit rainfall category, according to official data.

At the same time, due to widespread rainfall, water storage in 690 dams in the state is 58.09 per cent of the total capacity of 12580.03 mqm as on July 15, which was 43.67 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Rajasthan has recorded abnormal' rainfall, 80.9 per cent more than the normal till July 15.

Normal rainfall in the state from June 1 to July 15 is 146.39 mm, against which Rajasthan has recorded 264.75 mm rain during the period this year, which is 80.9 per cent more than the normal rains.

Fifteen districts of Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur have recorded abnormal rainfall (60 per cent or more) while the rainfall in 11 districts of Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota and Pratapgarh is under 20 per cent to 59 per cent.

Normal rainfall (19 per cent to -19 per cent) is in Banswara, Baran, Bundi, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh and Jhalawar whereas there is no district under deficit rainfall (-20 per cent to -59 per cent).

The MeT department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Tonk on Monday, and heavy rainfall in Alwar, Baran, Dausa on Tuesday.

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

