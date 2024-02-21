Home / India News / Man-animal conflict: Bhupender Yadav calls for sympathetic, tech approach

Man-animal conflict: Bhupender Yadav calls for sympathetic, tech approach

Wayanad has witnessed several incidents of wild elephant attacks, including the recent death of a forest department watcher

Representative image
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav spoke on the need for a compassionate and technology-driven solution to the growing conflict between humans and wild animals in reference to the wild elephant attacks in the Wayanad region.

Speaking to the media at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Yadav highlighted the severity of the situation, particularly in areas like Wayanad and the border of Bandipur and Wayanad.

"In order to resolve the ongoing man-animal conflict, we should use the technology vigilantly while also adopting a sympathising approach towards animals. Central government has been issuing advisories in this regard." said the Union Minister.

Yadav added that the central government has been issuing advisories to address this issue and expressed his concern for the victims of such conflicts.

The environment minister stated that he had convened a meeting with senior scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), ministry officials, and state officials to discuss potential solutions. He emphasised the government's commitment to providing compensation to victims and ensuring that central funds reach those affected by such incidents.

Yadav's visit to Wayanad follows escalating tensions over the increasing incidents of man-animal conflict in the region. The BJP's Kerala unit has also raised concerns about wildlife-related damage to crops and property and accused Gandhi of disregarding such incidents.

Wayanad, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has witnessed incidents of wild elephant attacks, including the recent death of a forest department watcher. Gandhi abruptly left his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Varanasi to address the escalating tensions following protests in the constituency over the deaths.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also visited affected families and assured them of possible action. During this visit, he was handed a memorandum signed by the residents, demanding protection from wild animal attacks.

Following this, the Kerala government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

In response to the growing public frustration and the deaths of two men in elephant attacks in the last two weeks, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed officials to hold a high-level meeting to address the issues related to wildlife attacks in Wayanad. 

(With agency inputs)
 

