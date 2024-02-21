New guidelines for overage vehicles plying on Delhi roads. Check details

The Delhi government has issued new norms for overage vehicles plying on the roads of the national capital, which could result in their scrapping in case of violation of the guidelines.

In case an overage vehicle is found in a public place or plying on roads, it will be released by the authorities after an undertaking signed by the owner with certain conditions. However, the new guidelines say that if the violation is repeated, the vehicle will be scrapped. The guidelines are in effect from February 20.

The norms apply to petrol-run vehicles above the age of 15 years and diesel-run vehicles above the age of 10 years. These vehicles have been banned in Delhi since a Supreme Court (SC) order in 2018 as they are considered polluting.

According to the guidelines, the owners who want to register their vehicles outside, have to do so within three weeks.

For old vehicles registered in Delhi The owners have to get a no-objection certificate from the transport department and get it registered outside Delhi. Additionally, the vehicle will be released on the condition that the owners sign an undertaking stating that they will keep the vehicle privately parked.

The transport department will release the old vehicles only after paying fines - Rs 15,000 for cars and Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers. They will also have to pay towing charges to take their vehicle to a private spot and won’t be allowed to be driven there.

In case of violation of these norms, the order said the vehicle would be scrapped.