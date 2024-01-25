Man recreates Ramayana through AI images in 60 posts; check details

Madhav Kohli embarked on this venture to reinvent the extremely old story in an exceptional and modern way. Through the use of advanced AI innovation, he used a blend of natural language handling and image generation algorithms to make a visually staggering version of the epic.

The ancient sage Valmiki is said to have written the Ramayana, which tells the story of Prince Rama, his wife Sita, and their faithful companion Hanuman's heroic journey.

With each post delving into a particular section of the Ramayana and offering a nuanced interpretation, the adaptation adds a new perspective to the traditional narrative. The AI-generated pictures flawlessly mix unpredictable details with a bit of present day style.

The astounding AI-generated illustrations showed the Ramayan characters in colourful pictures, starting with an aggressive depiction of Lord Ram, pointing his arrow against the setting of fire, thunder, and lightning. From giving an outline of the Ayodhya scene to making imaginary photographs of King Dasharatha, Sita, and Lakshman, the pictorial illustrations have everything.

Going from the captivating forest of Dandaka to the legendary fight among Rama and demon lord Ravana, the project has a layer of visual richness that resounds with crowds.





Made with AI ???? pic.twitter.com/mgHtZyxfML — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 22, 2024 While the whole story was written in basic words, the distinctive photos implanted with the lines captured the consideration of many. Additionally, horrifying images of Ravana and Surpanakha were included in the collection. The pictures also included some intense fight scenes with a dramatic colour play, giving them a more realistic feel.