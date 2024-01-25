On Republic Day 2024, gallantry, services medals awarded to 1,132 personnel

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Rare 'President's Medal for Gallantry' for two BSF personnel The two PMGs have been awarded the Border Security Force Personnel for their contributions as part of the United Nations peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were stationed as 15th Congo Contingent of BSF at the Moroccan Rapid Deployment Battalion (MORRDB) Camp at Butembo city.
"President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the ground of 'Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry' and 'Conspicuous Act of Gallantry' respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned," the Ministry of Home Affairs said.
