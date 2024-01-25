Home / India News / Schools, colleges in Odisha to be shut on Jan 27 for temple project launch

Schools, colleges in Odisha to be shut on Jan 27 for temple project launch

All government offices will remain shut on that day as it's the fourth Saturday of the month

Photo: Nitin Kumar | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
Schools and colleges across Odisha will remain closed on Saturday on the occasion of the launch of a temple redevelopment project in Sambalpur, officials said.

The decision was taken to facilitate people to join the inauguration of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project, they said.

All government offices will remain shut on that day as it's the fourth Saturday of the month.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to launch the Rs 200-crore project, spread over an area of around 40 acres.

The initiative includes beautification and peripheral development of the temple, a heritage corridor and modern amenities, the officials said.

Topics :Odisha economyOdisha schools in IndiaHindu temples

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

