Mandatory to conduct audit of safety in schools: Govt tells states, UTs

The Centre has issued urgent directives to all states and union territories (UTs) to immediately conduct safety audits of all educational institutions and take measures to ensure the mental and physical well-being of all students.

In its advisory, the Union Education Ministry instructed state education departments, school boards, and affiliated authorities to implement preventive safety measures, including audits and training for students and staff, without delay.

As part of the directives, all schools and public facilities used by children and youth have been asked to undergo safety audits in accordance with national safety codes and disaster management guidelines.

Structural integrity, along with fire safety, emergency exits, and electrical wiring, will be thoroughly assessed as part of these audits. This comes in the aftermath of an incident in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, where a school wall collapsed, leading to the deaths of seven students. In a similar incident, one person died and seven children were injured after the roof of a Ranchi-based government school caved in during heavy rainfall. States have also been directed to ensure training of staff and students for emergencies such as evacuation drills, first aid and safety protocols. “Collaborations with local authorities such as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), fire services, police, and medical agencies must be strengthened to conduct periodic training sessions and mock drills,” the ministry stated in its advisory.