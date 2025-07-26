Home / India News / PM Modi tops global approval rankings, Trump and western leaders trail

PM Modi tops global approval rankings, Trump and western leaders trail

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the second-longest serving PM, a global tracker shows rising discontent with western leaders, approval for Donald Trump hits a new low

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tops Global Approval Rankings; Trump and Western Leaders Lag (Photo:PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the highest approval rating among major world leaders, according to the latest Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker, with 75 per cent of Indian respondents expressing support for his leadership. The ratings are based on data collected from July 4 to July 10, 2025.
 
PM Modi’s approval rating was above some of the most popular world leaders. South Korea’s Lee Jae-myung ranked second with a 59 per cent approval rating, while Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei stood at 57 per cent.
 

Narendra Modi becomes second-longest serving PM

Prime Minister Modi saw the highest approval rating among 25 global leaders listed. His domestic disapproval stood at just 18 per cent, while 7 per cent of respondents had no opinion. This comes as PM Modi completed 4,078 consecutive days in office on July 25, 2025, surpassing Indira Gandhi’s record of 4,077 days between January 1966 and March 1977. This achievement makes him the second-longest serving Prime Minister in a single continuous term, behind only India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
 

Donald Trump’s approval hits new low

US President Donald Trump has a 44 per cent approval rating, countered by a significant 50 per cent disapproval. This is higher than his approval rating conducted by a Gallup poll between July 7–21. Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 37 per cent — the lowest of his second term and just above his all-time low of 34 per cent. The decline is sharpest among independents, whose support has plunged 17 points since January to 29 per cent.
 
Though Republican approval of his policy handling ranges from 70 per cent to 93 per cent, support from independents and Democrats is minimal, with no issue crossing 36 per cent approval among independents and none exceeding 12 per cent among Democrats.
  Trump’s second-quarter average approval stands at 40 per cent, well below the 59 per cent post-WWII presidential average. Only Richard Nixon’s 44 per cent during Watergate comes close.
 

Public discontent with western bloc leader

Several leaders from North America and Europe continue to struggle with low domestic approval ratings. UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, currently in his first year in office, faces a challenging public perception, garnering just 26 per cent approval against a 65 per cent disapproval rating. Similarly, French President Emmanuel Macron and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala are at the bottom of the list, tied at a mere 18 per cent approval and a staggering 74 per cent disapproval each.
 
In contrast, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has a stronger showing, with a 56 per cent approval rate despite a 31 per cent disapproval margin. 

Mixed sentiments in Europe

Europe presents a varied picture. While Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk holds a 41 per cent approval rating, other leaders such as Italy’s Giorgia Meloni (40 per cent), Germany’s Friedrich Merz (34 per cent), and Austria’s Christian Stocker (34 per cent) face more tepid support. Their disapproval ratings remain high, ranging between 50 and 58 per cent.
 
The tracker also shows strong domestic discontent in Spain, where Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez holds only 30 per cent approval, with 63 per cent of respondents disapproving of his leadership.
 

Emerging markets and new faces

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s newly-elected president, has received a 53 per cent approval rating in her early days in office, while Switzerland’s Karin Keller-Sutter garnered 48 per cent. Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sees his numbers slip, now standing at 32 per cent approval with 60 per cent disapproving. 

Global leader approval ratings (July 2025, Morning Consult)

Global leader approval ratings
No. Leader Country Approval Disapproval No Opinion
1 Narendra Modi India 75 per cent 18 per cent 7 per cent
2 Lee Jae-myung South Korea 59 per cent 29 per cent 13 per cent
3 Javier Milei Argentina 57 per cent 37 per cent 6 per cent
4 Mark Carney Canada 56 per cent 31 per cent 13 per cent
5 Anthony Albanese Australia 54 per cent 35 per cent 11 per cent
6 Claudia Sheinbaum Mexico 53 per cent 40 per cent 7 per cent
7 Karin Keller-Sutter Switzerland 48 per cent 28 per cent 24 per cent
8 Donald Trump United States 44 per cent 50 per cent 6 per cent
9 Donald Tusk Poland 41 per cent 49 per cent 11 per cent
10 Giorgia Meloni Italy 40 per cent 54 per cent 6 per cent
11 Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa 37 per cent 54 per cent 10 per cent
12 Bart De Wever Belgium 36 per cent 50 per cent 14 per cent
13 Friedrich Merz Germany 34 per cent 58 per cent 8 per cent
14 Christian Stocker Austria 34 per cent 54 per cent 12 per cent
15 Jonas Gahr Støre Norway 33 per cent 60 per cent 6 per cent
16 Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Turkey 33 per cent 50 per cent 17 per cent
17 Ulf Kristersson Sweden 33 per cent 58 per cent 9 per cent
18 Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Brazil 32 per cent 60 per cent 7 per cent
19 Dick Schoof Netherlands 32 per cent 50 per cent 18 per cent
20 Pedro Sánchez Spain 30 per cent 63 per cent 6 per cent
21 Keir Starmer United Kingdom 26 per cent 65 per cent 10 per cent
22 Shigeru Ishiba Japan 20 per cent 66 per cent 15 per cent
23 Emmanuel Macron France 18 per cent 74 per cent 8 per cent
24 Petr Fiala Czech Republic 18 per cent 74 per cent 9 per cent
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi court denies bail to businessman in ₹48,000 crore PMLA fraud case

Delhi eases cinema licence rules to cut red tape; revenue dept takes charge

Delhi govt urges Supreme Court to review 2018 order banning older vehicles

ED raids on Anil Ambani Group firms enter day 3 in loan fraud probe

Law and order collapsed in Bihar, feel sorry to back govt: Chirag Paswan

Topics :Narendra ModiTrump approval ratingBS Web Reportsworld leaders

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story