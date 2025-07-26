PM Modi tops global approval rankings, Trump and western leaders trail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the highest approval rating among major world leaders, according to the latest Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker, with 75 per cent of Indian respondents expressing support for his leadership. The ratings are based on data collected from July 4 to July 10, 2025.

PM Modi’s approval rating was above some of the most popular world leaders. South Korea’s Lee Jae-myung ranked second with a 59 per cent approval rating, while Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei stood at 57 per cent.

Narendra Modi becomes second-longest serving PM

Prime Minister Modi saw the highest approval rating among 25 global leaders listed. His domestic disapproval stood at just 18 per cent, while 7 per cent of respondents had no opinion. This comes as PM Modi completed 4,078 consecutive days in office on July 25, 2025, surpassing Indira Gandhi’s record of 4,077 days between January 1966 and March 1977. This achievement makes him the second-longest serving Prime Minister in a single continuous term, behind only India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Donald Trump’s approval hits new low US President Donald Trump has a 44 per cent approval rating, countered by a significant 50 per cent disapproval. This is higher than his approval rating conducted by a Gallup poll between July 7–21. Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 37 per cent — the lowest of his second term and just above his all-time low of 34 per cent. The decline is sharpest among independents, whose support has plunged 17 points since January to 29 per cent. Though Republican approval of his policy handling ranges from 70 per cent to 93 per cent, support from independents and Democrats is minimal, with no issue crossing 36 per cent approval among independents and none exceeding 12 per cent among Democrats.

Trump’s second-quarter average approval stands at 40 per cent, well below the 59 per cent post-WWII presidential average. Only Richard Nixon’s 44 per cent during Watergate comes close. Public discontent with western bloc leader Several leaders from North America and Europe continue to struggle with low domestic approval ratings. UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, currently in his first year in office, faces a challenging public perception, garnering just 26 per cent approval against a 65 per cent disapproval rating. Similarly, French President Emmanuel Macron and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala are at the bottom of the list, tied at a mere 18 per cent approval and a staggering 74 per cent disapproval each.

In contrast, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has a stronger showing, with a 56 per cent approval rate despite a 31 per cent disapproval margin. Mixed sentiments in Europe Europe presents a varied picture. While Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk holds a 41 per cent approval rating, other leaders such as Italy’s Giorgia Meloni (40 per cent), Germany’s Friedrich Merz (34 per cent), and Austria’s Christian Stocker (34 per cent) face more tepid support. Their disapproval ratings remain high, ranging between 50 and 58 per cent. The tracker also shows strong domestic discontent in Spain, where Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez holds only 30 per cent approval, with 63 per cent of respondents disapproving of his leadership.