PM Modi tops global approval rankings, Trump and western leaders trail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the highest approval rating among major world leaders, according to the latest Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker, with 75 per cent of Indian respondents expressing support for his leadership. The ratings are based on data collected from July 4 to July 10, 2025.
PM Modi’s approval rating was above some of the most popular world leaders. South Korea’s Lee Jae-myung ranked second with a 59 per cent approval rating, while Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei stood at 57 per cent.
Narendra Modi becomes second-longest serving PM
Prime Minister Modi saw the highest approval rating among 25 global leaders listed. His domestic disapproval stood at just 18 per cent, while 7 per cent of respondents had no opinion. This comes as PM Modi completed 4,078 consecutive days in office on July 25, 2025, surpassing Indira Gandhi’s record of 4,077 days between January 1966 and March 1977. This achievement makes him the second-longest serving Prime Minister in a single continuous term, behind only India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
Donald Trump’s approval hits new low
US President Donald Trump has a 44 per cent approval rating, countered by a significant 50 per cent disapproval. This is higher than his approval rating conducted by a Gallup poll between July 7–21. Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 37 per cent — the lowest of his second term and just above his all-time low of 34 per cent. The decline is sharpest among independents, whose support has plunged 17 points since January to 29 per cent.
Though Republican approval of his policy handling ranges from 70 per cent to 93 per cent, support from independents and Democrats is minimal, with no issue crossing 36 per cent approval among independents and none exceeding 12 per cent among Democrats.
Trump’s second-quarter average approval stands at 40 per cent, well below the 59 per cent post-WWII presidential average. Only Richard Nixon’s 44 per cent during Watergate comes close.
Public discontent with western bloc leader
Several leaders from North America and Europe continue to struggle with low domestic approval ratings. UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, currently in his first year in office, faces a challenging public perception, garnering just 26 per cent approval against a 65 per cent disapproval rating. Similarly, French President Emmanuel Macron and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala are at the bottom of the list, tied at a mere 18 per cent approval and a staggering 74 per cent disapproval each.
In contrast, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has a stronger showing, with a 56 per cent approval rate despite a 31 per cent disapproval margin.
Mixed sentiments in Europe
Europe presents a varied picture. While Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk holds a 41 per cent approval rating, other leaders such as Italy’s Giorgia Meloni (40 per cent), Germany’s Friedrich Merz (34 per cent), and Austria’s Christian Stocker (34 per cent) face more tepid support. Their disapproval ratings remain high, ranging between 50 and 58 per cent.
The tracker also shows strong domestic discontent in Spain, where Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez holds only 30 per cent approval, with 63 per cent of respondents disapproving of his leadership.
Emerging markets and new faces
Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s newly-elected president, has received a 53 per cent approval rating in her early days in office, while Switzerland’s Karin Keller-Sutter garnered 48 per cent. Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sees his numbers slip, now standing at 32 per cent approval with 60 per cent disapproving.
Global leader approval ratings (July 2025, Morning Consult)
Global leader approval ratings
No.
Leader
Country
Approval
Disapproval
No Opinion
1
Narendra Modi
India
75 per cent
18 per cent
7 per cent
2
Lee Jae-myung
South Korea
59 per cent
29 per cent
13 per cent
3
Javier Milei
Argentina
57 per cent
37 per cent
6 per cent
4
Mark Carney
Canada
56 per cent
31 per cent
13 per cent
5
Anthony Albanese
Australia
54 per cent
35 per cent
11 per cent
6
Claudia Sheinbaum
Mexico
53 per cent
40 per cent
7 per cent
7
Karin Keller-Sutter
Switzerland
48 per cent
28 per cent
24 per cent
8
Donald Trump
United States
44 per cent
50 per cent
6 per cent
9
Donald Tusk
Poland
41 per cent
49 per cent
11 per cent
10
Giorgia Meloni
Italy
40 per cent
54 per cent
6 per cent
11
Cyril Ramaphosa
South Africa
37 per cent
54 per cent
10 per cent
12
Bart De Wever
Belgium
36 per cent
50 per cent
14 per cent
13
Friedrich Merz
Germany
34 per cent
58 per cent
8 per cent
14
Christian Stocker
Austria
34 per cent
54 per cent
12 per cent
15
Jonas Gahr Støre
Norway
33 per cent
60 per cent
6 per cent
16
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
33 per cent
50 per cent
17 per cent
17
Ulf Kristersson
Sweden
33 per cent
58 per cent
9 per cent
18
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Brazil
32 per cent
60 per cent
7 per cent
19
Dick Schoof
Netherlands
32 per cent
50 per cent
18 per cent
20
Pedro Sánchez
Spain
30 per cent
63 per cent
6 per cent
21
Keir Starmer
United Kingdom
26 per cent
65 per cent
10 per cent
22
Shigeru Ishiba
Japan
20 per cent
66 per cent
15 per cent
23
Emmanuel Macron
France
18 per cent
74 per cent
8 per cent
24
Petr Fiala
Czech Republic
18 per cent
74 per cent
9 per cent
