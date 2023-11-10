Manipur CM launches Permanent Housing Scheme for displaced persons

At a solemn programme held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Thursday, Manipur CM Nongthombam Biren Singh launched the Permanent Housing Scheme for the displaced persons whose houses had been burned down and damaged during the recent violence.

Biren Singh also handed over financial assistance for the construction of permanent houses to some selected beneficiaries from Imphal East, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts under the scheme.

An amount of Rs 10 lakh for the construction of damaged or burned-down pucca houses, Rs 7 lakh for semi-pucca houses, and Rs 5 lakh for kutcha houses will be provided to more than 4800 beneficiaries across the state.

The financial assistance will be provided in two installments. Beneficiaries can apply for the second installment amount through the concerned Deputy Commissioners by submitting photographs of ongoing construction using the first installment amount.

Speaking on the occasion, Biren Singh stated, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government spent Rs 399.82 crore on providing different types of relief assistance to persons and families who were affected by the violence that broke out from May 3 this year."

He further informed that out of the said amount, Rs 11 crore were for setting up the Manipur IT Centre for Exam, Rs 4.5 crore for providing television sets for various relief camps, Rs 150 crore for the construction of prefabricated houses, Rs 101 crore for relief camp management for six months, and Rs 89.22 crore for providing nutrition and winter preparedness, including breakfast for children in relief camps.

"The state government had already provided financial assistance of Rs 1000 each to people staying at relief camps for the second round. Labour card holders staying in relief camps had also been provided with Rs 5,000 each as assistance for the education of their children," said the Manipur CM.

He also highlighted that the government has taken up the process of providing beds for the displaced people as the winter season has arrived.

Biren Singh further informed that an amount of Rs 476 crores had also been proposed to the central government for various other relief measures, including Rs 6 crores for the second round of monetary assistance of Rs 1000 each to people staying at relief camps, Rs 360 crores for the Permanent Housing Scheme, Rs 108 crores as the second instalment for relief camp management, and another Rs 2.5 crore for buying cycles for girls staying at relief camps.

He further appreciated the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister for providing timely assistance.

Mentioning that the government is monitoring all activities taking place in the state, Biren Singh stated, "The government would not remain a mere spectator to any crimes committed by anyone. He urged the people to refrain from violence and bring up their grievances so that they could be solved through constitutional measures. He also appealed to the public to join hands and cooperate in the government's effort to restore peace in the state."

The Manipur CM, during his speech, also informed the displaced people whose houses had been burned down and damaged to visit their concerned Deputy Commissioner's (DC) Office and take the financial assistance for the construction of their houses under the scheme, adding that DC offices had a verified list of beneficiaries.

He also advised that any family that does not have manpower for construction work can take assistance from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) by requesting it through their concerned DCs.

Ministers, Members of Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, Director General of Police, senior government officials, and beneficiaries also attended the launching programme, among others.