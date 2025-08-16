Manipur Governor Bhalla to hold additional charge as Nagaland Governor

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been assigned additional charge as the Governor of Nagaland, a statement from the President’s office said on Saturday.

Vacancy after La Ganesan’s demise

The post fell vacant following the death of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan. He passed away on Friday at the age of 80 while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, according to a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima.

"Consequent upon the demise of Shri La Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, the President of India has appointed Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland, in addition to his own duties," the President’s office stated.