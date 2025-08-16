Will ensure reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods: J&K LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday took stock of the rescue and relief operations in the cloudburst-hit Kishtwar district and said he will ensure reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods.

Sinha directed senior officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials to the affected people.

The LG said he will ensure the reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods at Chasoti village in Kishtwar.

"Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the rescue and relief operations at Chasoti, Kishtwar. I will ensure the reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods," the LG said in a post on X.