Home / India News / Will ensure reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods: J&K LG Sinha

Will ensure reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods: J&K LG Sinha

At least 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-meter-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles were also damaged in the flash flood

Manoj Sinha, Manoj
The LG said he will ensure the reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods at Chasoti village in Kishtwar (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday took stock of the rescue and relief operations in the cloudburst-hit Kishtwar district and said he will ensure reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods.

Sinha directed senior officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials to the affected people.

The LG said he will ensure the reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods at Chasoti village in Kishtwar.

ALSO READ: Ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for J&K flood victims' family, ₹1 lakh for injured

"Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the rescue and relief operations at Chasoti, Kishtwar. I will ensure the reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods," the LG said in a post on X.

Tragedy struck Chasoti -- the last motorable village enroute to the Machail Mata temple -- around 12:25 pm on August 14 that left 60 people dead and over 100 injured. It flattened a makeshift market, a community kitchen site for the pilgrimage, and a security outpost.

At least 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-meter-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles were also damaged in the flash flood.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Telangana heavy rain forecast: CM orders officials to stay vigilant

Put wire mesh on safari vehicles, urge tourists to act properly: Minister

NCERT modules blame Cong for partition, cite leaders underestimated Jinnah

Heavy rains hit Mumbai; low-lying areas flooded, local trains disrupted

Arunachal minister inaugurates Isro-backed space lab at Mechuka school

Topics :Jammu and KashmirKishtwarFlood in IndiaFloodsManoj Sinha

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story