Home / India News / Manipur Police arrests alleged mastermind behind parading two women naked

Manipur Police arrests alleged mastermind behind parading two women naked

They said several police teams were formed immediately after the video of the incident surfaced

Press Trust of India Imphal
Representative Image (Photo: Pexels)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused who was seen in a May 4 video of two tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a mob at a village in Senapati district, officials said.

They said several police teams were formed immediately after the video of the incident surfaced.

One of the people, alleged to be the mastermind, was arrested from Thoubal district, officials said.

The accused was prominently seen in the 26-second clip.

Police had issued a statement on Wednesday saying a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants and that all-out efforts were on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

Also Read

Spoke to Manipur CM over video of two women paraded naked: Smriti Irani

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Manipur violence: Mob sets ablaze two vehicles in Imphal, firing reported

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

Woman shot dead outside a school in Manipur's Imphal West district

Monsoon Session begins; LS adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to visit India to further cement ties

Coal mining bet stumbles as wary banks weigh rising risks: Official

Maharashtra's Palghar district admin keeps NDRF on standby amid heavy rain

Odisha CM announces Rs 56 cr incentives for kendu leaf pluckers, binders

Topics :ManipurManipur govtPoliceviolence

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story