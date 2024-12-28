Manmohan Singh's cremation with state honours scheduled for 11.45 am today

The last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be conducted with full state honours on Saturday (28 December). The ceremony will take place at 11:45 am at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The government has declared a state funeral for Singh, who passed away on 26 December at the age of 92 after battling age-related ailments. As a mark of respect, a seven-day period of state mourning has been announced, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast.

Singh’s mortal remains were taken from his residence to the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road at 8 am on Saturday. The public will be allowed to pay their last respects there. Following this, a funeral procession will proceed to Nigambodh Ghat at 9:30 am.

Memorial plans underway

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that a memorial will be established to honour Singh. The ministry said that the location had been discussed with his family and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who had requested a memorial site befitting Singh’s legacy. The MHA also mentioned that while cremation and other formalities will proceed, the formation of a trust and allocation of space for the memorial will take time.

Congress raises concerns over memorial delays

Also Read

The Congress party criticised the government for the delay in identifying a memorial site, calling it an insult to the former prime minister’s contributions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The people of our country are simply unable to understand why the Government of India could not find a location for his cremation and memorial that is befitting of his global stature, record of outstanding achievements, and exemplary service to the nation for decades."

Traffic advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in light of Singh’s funeral procession. Traffic restrictions will be implemented on key roads, including Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg), Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg, from 7 am to 3 pm. Travellers heading to areas such as Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Court are advised to plan for potential delays.

(With agency inputs)