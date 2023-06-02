Home / India News / Manohar International Airport at Mopa will soon handle cargo: Goa CM

Manohar International Airport at Mopa will soon handle cargo: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said Manohar International Airport at Mopa will soon handle cargo operations, which will help the coastal state's pharmaceutical sector

Press Trust of India Panaji
Manohar International Airport at Mopa will soon handle cargo: Goa CM

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said Manohar International Airport at Mopa will soon handle cargo operations, which will help the coastal state's pharmaceutical sector.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year and is named after former Goa CM late Manohar Parrikar.

Addressing industrialists at a function in Panaji in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Sawant said handling of cargo from Manohar International Airport will ensure pharmaceutical units will not have to depend on other states.

State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said having two airports, in Dabolim and in Mopa, was helping tourism.

Traffic at Dabolim Airport is increasing every month, while at the same time new destinations are being added from the Mopa facility, he said.

Also Read

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

Goa's Mopa airport, named after Manohar Parrikar, to start domestic ops

Cabinet approves naming of airport at Goa's Mopa after Manohar Parrikar

First flight lands at Manohar International Airport in Goa from Hyderabad

First flight arrives at Goa's Mopa airport; CM says 'big achievement'

Maintenance works on Amarnath Yatra track to be completed by June 15

Gurugram water supply project to be completed by May 2026: CM Khattar

PM Modi congratulates hockey team for Men's Junior Asia Cup title win

85-90% MGNREGS workers expected to be ADPS eligible by June-end: Officials

NIA files second charge sheet against 5 persons in Coimbatore blast case

Topics :Manohar ParrikarGoa

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story