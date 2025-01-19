Manu Bhaker's grandmother, uncle die in accident in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri

International shooting star and Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker's maternal grandmother and uncle were killed in an accident in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

"We got the information about the accident about a collision of a car and a scooty. Both the persons on the scooty died. We could not find the driver of the car at the spot," Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar said.

Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was recently awarded Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. Teenage chess world champion D Gukesh also jointly received the honour at the National Sports Awards ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. At the time of filing of this report, Manu Bhaker or her family have not yet responded to the incident.

The 22-year-old Bhaker became independent India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics with her bronze-winning show in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events in August last.