Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Manu Bhaker's grandmother, uncle die in accident in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri

Manu Bhaker's grandmother, uncle die in accident in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri

Manu Bhaker's maternal grandmother and uncle were killed in an accident in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri

Manu Bhaker, Manu, Bhaker
New Delhi: Paris Olympics Bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
International shooting star and Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker's maternal grandmother and uncle were killed in an accident in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.
 
"We got the information about the accident about a collision of a car and a scooty. Both the persons on the scooty died. We could not find the driver of the car at the spot," Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar said. 
 
At the time of filing of this report, Manu Bhaker or her family have not yet responded to the incident. 
Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was recently awarded Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. Teenage chess world champion D Gukesh also jointly received the honour at the National Sports Awards ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
 
The 22-year-old Bhaker became independent India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics with her bronze-winning show in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events in August last.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: Arrested accused who attacked Saif Ali Khan is Bangladeshi national, says police

RG Kar rape-murder convict's mother says he deserves rightful punishment

Himanta on visit to Seoul to invite investors for Advantage Assam Summit

Saif Ali Khan's attacker arrested, cops suspect he is illegal Bangladeshi

Amit Shah to inaugurate NIDM southern campus in Andhra Pradesh today

Topics :Manu Bhakerroad accidentHaryanaIndians killed in road accident2024 OlympicsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story