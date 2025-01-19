Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Amit Shah to inaugurate NIDM southern campus in Andhra Pradesh today

Amit Shah to inaugurate NIDM southern campus in Andhra Pradesh today

The Union Minister will also be the chief guest at the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the NDRF at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the southern campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and the 10th Battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) near Vijayawada, along with several other projects, on Sunday.

The Union Minister will also be the chief guest at the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the NDRF at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district, official sources said.

Shah who arrived here on Saturday night was received at Vijayawada airport by IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other leaders.

Later, he proceeded to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's residence at Undavalli in neighbouring Guntur district.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will participate as the chief guest in the 20th foundation day celebrations of the NDRF on Sunday. On this occasion, Shah will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 200 crore, said an official press release.

In addition to inaugurating the Southern Campus of NIDM and the 10th Battalion campus of NDRF, he will also inaugurate the Regional Response Centre (RRC) premises in Supaul (9th Battalion).

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Mumbai Police arrests accused from Thane for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan

India to lead world by 2047, youth should embrace cooperation: Amit Shah

BJP's Maharashtra win ends Sharad Pawar's politics of betrayal: Amit Shah

BJP to strategise for local body polls at Shirdi meet, Amit Shah to attend

Slum dwellers will 'liberate' Delhi by uprooting 'Aapda' govt: Shah

He will lay the foundation stone for RRC Gorakhpur (11th Battalion of NDRF) and release disaster awareness videos in 11 regional languages.

To meet the needs of the southern part of the country, the central government established the southern campus of NIDM in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

Later, Shah will lay virtually the foundation stone for a new Integrated Indoor Shooting Range' at the National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad, where IPS probationary officers will be trained in firing skills.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister of State (Home) B Sanjay Kumar will also attend the programme and are expected to deliver addresses.

Shah is scheduled to leave from Vijayawada at 2.40 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 5.10 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi's policies, Indian states hog limelight ahead of WEF meet in Davos

Our goal is to make Odisha prosperous state by 2036, says CM Majhi

J-K's Dy CM visits Budhal to assess situation after 16 'mysterious' deaths

AQI in Delhi improves slightly, schools in NCR to resume physical classes

Dense fog, intense cold wave grip Delhi; flights, trains face delays

Topics :Amit ShahHome MinistryAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story