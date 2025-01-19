Amit Shah to inaugurate NIDM southern campus in Andhra Pradesh today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the southern campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and the 10th Battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) near Vijayawada, along with several other projects, on Sunday.

The Union Minister will also be the chief guest at the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the NDRF at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district, official sources said.

Shah who arrived here on Saturday night was received at Vijayawada airport by IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other leaders.

Later, he proceeded to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's residence at Undavalli in neighbouring Guntur district.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will participate as the chief guest in the 20th foundation day celebrations of the NDRF on Sunday. On this occasion, Shah will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 200 crore, said an official press release.

In addition to inaugurating the Southern Campus of NIDM and the 10th Battalion campus of NDRF, he will also inaugurate the Regional Response Centre (RRC) premises in Supaul (9th Battalion).

He will lay the foundation stone for RRC Gorakhpur (11th Battalion of NDRF) and release disaster awareness videos in 11 regional languages.

To meet the needs of the southern part of the country, the central government established the southern campus of NIDM in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

Later, Shah will lay virtually the foundation stone for a new Integrated Indoor Shooting Range' at the National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad, where IPS probationary officers will be trained in firing skills.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister of State (Home) B Sanjay Kumar will also attend the programme and are expected to deliver addresses.

Shah is scheduled to leave from Vijayawada at 2.40 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 5.10 pm.