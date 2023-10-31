Home / India News / Maratha quota: KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra after bus torched

However, no one was injured in the incident, a transport department official said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
File image | Photo: @ANI Twitter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has suspended its bus services to Maharashtra after one of its buses was set on fire by protesters at Omerga in that state during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation.

The state owned KKRTC bus was proceeding to Pune from Bhalki in Bidar when the incident occurred.

"No one was injured in this incident as the protesters deboarded all the passengers and set the bus on fire. Quickly alternative arrangements were made to take the passengers to their destination," he said.

"We will stop bus operations till normalcy is restored," the official added.

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

