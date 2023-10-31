LIVE: Andhra HC grants interim bail to N Chandrababu Naidu for 4 weeks

Andhra Pradesh High Court grants interim bail to Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for four weeks, in the skill development case: High Court Advocate Sunkara Krishnamurthy Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a threat email from an unidentified person seeking Rs 400 crore, police said on Tuesday. Ambani's company received the email on Monday. It is the third threat email sent to Ambani in four days, an official said. Earlier, an FIR was registered at Gamdevi police station here based on a complaint filed by the industrialist's security in-charge after the first email, seeking Rs 20 crore, was received from an unidentified person on Friday. A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to commence a crucial hearing from Tuesday on a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme for funding political parties. The scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding.