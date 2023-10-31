LIVE: Andhra HC grants interim bail to N Chandrababu Naidu for 4 weeks

Andhra Pradesh High Court grants interim bail to Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for four weeks, in the skill development case: High Court Advocate Sunkara Krishnamurthy
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a threat email from an unidentified person seeking Rs 400 crore, police said on Tuesday. Ambani's company received the email on Monday. It is the third threat email sent to Ambani in four days, an official said. Earlier, an FIR was registered at Gamdevi police station here based on a complaint filed by the industrialist's security in-charge after the first email, seeking Rs 20 crore, was received from an unidentified person on Friday. A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to commence a crucial hearing from Tuesday on a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme for funding political parties. The scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding.
We have to make India a developed country in next 25 years: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the next 25 years of this century is the most important period for India and "we have to make it a prosperous and developed country" and achieve the goal while drawing inspiration from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Modi paid floral tribute to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of India's first home minister and addressed a gathering here.
11:20 AM
Pakistan: Amid slump in economy, petroleum division notifies huge hike in gas prices
A significant increase in petrol prices has been announced by the federal government, which will go into effect from November 1, ARY News reported.
Regarding the significant increase in petrol prices for domestic, export and non-export units, CNG, cement and other industries, the Petroleum Division released a notification.
11:08 AM
Andhra Pradesh HC grants interim bail to N Chandrababu Naidu for 4 weeks
11:05 AM
Kerala blasts: Union MoS Chandrasekhar booked for alleged controversial remarks
A case has been registered against Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar for allegedly making statements that promote enmity between different groups, police said on Tuesday.
The Kerala police registered the FIR on its own in connection with the minister's recent statements on social media regarding the Kochi blasts and a Hamas leader's virtual address at an event organised by an Islamist group in Malappuram district of the state recently.
10:53 AM
Meghalaya HC directs govt, AAI to complete inspection for Shillong Airport
The Meghalaya High Court asked the state government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to complete the inspection of Shillong Airport for extending the runway within the next couple of months.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice B Bhattacharjee on Monday while hearing a PIL said AAI has informed that a cost estimate for carrying out the feasibility of extending the runway at the Shillong Airport at Umroi town has been submitted to the state and the state is yet to respond.
"It is hoped that the AAI and the state work out the modalities and complete the necessary inspection within the next couple of months," the bench said while directing that the matter will appear after 10 weeks.
10:48 AM
Punjab: ED conducts raids at the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh in Mohali
10:42 AM
Remains of ex-Chinese premier Keqiang to be cremated, flags to be lowered
The remains of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang are to be cremated on Thursday, with flags around the country to be flown at half-staff to mourn the official who helped guide the world's second-largest economy for a decade.
Li died Friday of a heart attack at 68. Mourners gathered at his childhood home in the city of Hefei in an apparently spontaneous outpouring of grief seen by some as a rebuke of state leader and head of the ruling Communist Party Xi Jinping.
10:29 AM
KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra after bus torched in Maratha quota stir
The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has suspended its bus services to Maharashtra after one of its buses was set on fire by protesters at Omerga in that state during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation.
However, no one was injured in the incident, a transport department official said on Tuesday.
The state owned KKRTC bus was proceeding to Pune from Bhalki in Bidar when the incident occurred.
10:13 AM
After ED summons Kejriwal, Akali Dal asks for probe into Punjab Excise scam
After the Enforcement Directorate summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case, Shiromani Akal Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has called for a thorough probe into the alleged Punjab Excise Scam too.
Sukhbir Singh Badal took to X and said "Twin developments, including the rejection of the bail plea of ex-Delhi CM Manish Sisodia and summoning of Aam Aadmi Party Convener, Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam on Nov 2, calls for a thorough probe into the Punjab Excise Scam too."
9:45 AM
Citizens don't have right to know source of electoral bond funds: Centre
Attorney General R Venkataramani on Sunday said that the Constitution has not conferred citizens with a fundamental right to know the source of electoral bond funds.
On petitions challenging the "opaque" electoral bond mode of funding political parties, the Attorney General said that the Supreme Court (SC) should not enter into the policy domain for regulating electoral bonds, according to a report.
He added that the judicial review is not about "scanning state policies for the purposes of suggesting better or different prescriptions."
9:44 AM
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC bench to commence crucial hearing from Tuesday
According to the provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by any citizen of India or entity incorporated or established in India. An individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to take up for hearing four pleas, including those filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
9:35 AM
National Unity Day parade: CRPF all-women bikers receive applause from PM Modi
9:27 AM
Pakistan shuts Afghan schools as deadline for deportation approaches
Following Pakistan's decision to expel nearly 1.7 million foreign nationals, primarily Afghans, schools teaching Afghan children in Pakistan have started closing their doors for them, reported Khaama Press.
The closure of schools is primarily affecting Afghan girls in Pakistan as it may mark the end of their education for the foreseeable future.
Leading to this, many of these Afghan women are forced to return to Afghanistan, where the Taliban government has already prohibited them from accessing secondary education.
9:27 AM
India united due to Sardar Patel's unforgettable contribution, says Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the country -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari -- has been united due to the unforgettable contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Addressing an event here to commemorate India's first home minister Sardar Patel's 148th birth anniversary, Shah asked all citizens to take a pledge to put the nation in the top position in the world in all sectors by 2047 when it will celebrate the centenary of its Independence.
"It was because of Sardar Patel that we have today's India. It was due to his unforgettable contribution that the whole country -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari-- is united. Without Sardar Patel's contribution and farsightedness, we would not have been here today," he said.
9:26 AM
Gujarat CM flags off 'Run For Unity' on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday flagged off 'Run For Unity', on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ahmedabad.
The marathon aims to invoke the feeling of peace and harmony among the fellow citizens of the country.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, remembering his visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with "which he shaped the destiny of our nation".
9:25 AM
Prez, V-P, Amit Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of dignitaries on Tuesday offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.
At a special function held at capital's Patel Chowk, the President, Dhankhar, Shah and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India's first home minister on his birth anniversary, which is observed as 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas'.
In a post on 'X', Shah said unity and prosperity of India was the sole aim of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life.
Shah said with his rock-solid will power, political wisdom and hard work, Patel had worked to make India then divided into more than 550 princely states a united nation.
Sardar Saheb's dedicated life to the nation and nation-building work as the country's first Home Minister will always inspire us. Tributes to Iron Man Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary and best wishes to all the countrymen on Rashtriya Ekta Divas, he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.
Those who attended the event at Patel Chowk include Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi among many others.
9:20 AM
Delhi LG inspects projects in Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana, sets Nov 15 as deadline for repair works
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has warned authorities of strict action if they fail to complete all repair works in Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana industrial areas by November 15, officials said on Monday.
Saxena recently inspected the ongoing work in these three industrial areas.
This inspection comes after a review meeting on October 13 where the LG had expressed "displeasure" over the "grave inaction" of the Delhi government and the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) in providing basic infrastructure to industrial units relocated to different parts of the city even 26 years after a Supreme Court order.
9:18 AM
Curfew imposed in Dharashiv district after violence during Maratha quota agitation
A curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district after incidents of violence during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation, according to the local administration.
The assembly of more than five people is not allowed during the curfew period, as per an order issued on Monday night by district collector Sachin Ombase.
The curfew is imposed under section 144 (2) of the CrPC in the district and will continue till further orders, an official release said.
9:18 AM
Had important role in building strong, progressive India: Kharge hails Indira Gandhi on death anniversary
The Congress on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailing her for playing an important role in building a strong and progressive India.
Indira Gandhi, India's first and only woman prime minister, was assassinated by her bodyguards on this day in 1984.
Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the ex-prime minister at her memorial 'Shakti Sthal' here.