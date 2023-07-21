Home / India News / Massive fire at market in Bengal's Howrah, over 50 shops suffer damage

Massive fire at market in Bengal's Howrah, over 50 shops suffer damage

Local shopkeepers alleged that the fire has led to damages to hundreds of shops. One of the officials said that many shops are located at the place

ANI General News
No reports of causalties have been reported so far in the blaze (Representative Image)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 8:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A massive fire broke out in Howrah in the early hours of Friday in which over 50 shops were burnt. A total of 12 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Speaking about the incident, Divisional Fire Officer Ranjan Kumar Ghosh said, "As soon as we got information about the incident, fire engines were sent to the spot immediately from the Howrah headquarter. We are working to put out the fire. However there is some water problem."

Local shopkeepers alleged that the fire has led to damages to hundreds of shops. One of the officials said that many shops are located at the place.

No reports of causalties have been reported so far in the blaze.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read

W Bengal fears 2018 violence repeat as panchayat poll process takes off

Massive fire in West Bengal's Howrah district guts over 100 shops

Train in Howrah-Bandel section suspended due to stone pelting in Hoogly

Odisha train accident: Bengal CM Mamata meets injured patients in Cuttack

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Govern and elections would take care of themselves: Garcetti to politicians

Judges must not use protocol facilities in way that leads to criticism: CJI

EAM Jaishankar meets Sri Lanka president during leader's 2-day India visit

Expecting Sri Lankan prez's visit to impart momentum to bilateral ties: MEA

EAM S Jaishankar lauds former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe for envisioning QUAD

Topics :West BengalHowrah Bridgefire

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story