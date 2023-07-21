Home / India News / Expecting Sri Lankan prez's visit to impart momentum to bilateral ties: MEA

Expecting Sri Lankan prez's visit to impart momentum to bilateral ties: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Wickremesinghe will hold wide-ranging talks on Friday covering all key aspects of relations between the two countries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
It is the first visit to India by a Sri Lankan leader since the island nation reeled under a severe economic crises last year | Photo: Twitter @RW_UNP

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday kicked off a two-day visit to India that is expected to impart a new momentum in bilateral ties, especially in the economic and trade sphere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Wickremesinghe will hold wide-ranging talks on Friday covering all key aspects of relations between the two countries.

It is the first visit to India by a Sri Lankan leader since the island nation reeled under a severe economic crises last year.

"We Look forward to the visit to impart a new momentum to the relationship," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

India extended financial assistance worth around USD 4 billion to Sri Lanka including lines of credit for purchases of food and fuel last year when it was hit by the economic crisis.

New Delhi also provided guarantees to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the country secure a USD 2.9 billion bailout package.

In the evening, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Sri Lankan president and discussed various bilateral issues.

"Honoured to call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka during his India visit. Confident that his meeting with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will further strengthen our neighborly bonds and take forward India's Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies," Jaishankar tweeted.

In his comments, Bagchi described the visit of the Sri Lankan leader as "very important".

"This is a very important visit. It (Sri Lanka) is a neighbouring country with whom we have very important and multi-faceted relations. I do not want to prejudge the conversations that will happen," Bagchi said.

He said India has discussed with Sri Lanka the issues of closer economic cooperation including how Indian economic growth can benefit the island nation.

He also identified security issues, development cooperation and new projects as areas of engagement, adding India helped Sri Lanka to address its economic problems.

"I think this will be a good base to take forward our conversation," he said.

The Sri Lankan president was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

"Warm welcome to President @RW_UNP of Sri Lanka on his maiden visit to India since assumption of the Office of President. Received by @MOS_MEA at the airport. The visit will further boost the multi-pronged India-Sri Lanka partnership," Bagchi tweeted.

Topics :Ranil WickremesingheNarendra ModiIndia-Sri Lankasri lankaMinistry of External AffairsEconomic Crisis

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

