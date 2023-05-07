Home / India News / Massive fire engulfs four shops in Malappuram, Rs 4 crore loss estimated

Massive fire engulfs four shops in Malappuram, Rs 4 crore loss estimated

A massive fire engulfed a building at Kakkad near here on Sunday morning gutting at least four shops in quick succession, police said

Press Trust of India Malappuram
Massive fire engulfs four shops in Malappuram, Rs 4 crore loss estimated

1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A massive fire engulfed a building at Kakkad near here on Sunday morning gutting at least four shops in quick succession, police said.

A tyre shop, a paint shop, a vehicle accessories shop and a spare parts shop got completely burnt down in the fire which broke out at around 5 AM on Sunday morning.

"As per the preliminary reports, a loss of Rs four crore is expected," police told PTI.

According to the complaint, the fire began from the back area of one of the shops, where an electric scooter was kept.

Police said six fire engines were rushed to the spot to contain the fire.

A few nearby buildings also suffered minor damage in the incident.

Also Read

Nippon Paint to tap Rs 12,500-cr construction chemicals market division

Avoid paint stocks as crude oil may keep margin cheer at bay: Analysts

Traders associations in Delhi ask shop owners to follow Covid norms

1,330 foreign firms, subsidiaries have shut shop in last 3 yrs:Minister

US customers to get 'Shop with Specialist over Video' feature, says Apple

IIT Madras partners construction cos for implementing 'lean construction'

Cooling appliances sales take a hit amid unseasonal rains in Rajasthan

Kerala should give importance to virology research: NITI Aayog member

Reconstructing bacterial genomes offers potential source of antibiotics

Delhi Police tightens security, ahead of farmer's march to Jantar Mantar

Topics :firesouth india

First Published: May 07 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story