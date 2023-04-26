Home / India News / Mayor Oberoi, her Deputy Mohammad Iqbal re-elected unopposed in MCD poll

Mayor Oberoi, her Deputy Mohammad Iqbal re-elected unopposed in MCD poll

BJP councillor Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey representing the Sonia Vihar ward in northeast Delhi in the civic body withdrew their nomination papers minutes before the elections

New Delhi
Mayor Oberoi, her Deputy Mohammad Iqbal re-elected unopposed in MCD poll

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and her deputy Aaley Mohammad Iqbal were yet again elected on Wednesday, as BJP councillor Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey representing the Sonia Vihar ward in northeast Delhi in the civic body withdrew their nomination papers minutes before the elections.

AAP councillor Mukesh Goyal, presiding over the elections, announced the results.

This comes after Shikha Roy, the BJP councillor from Greater Kailash, during the meeting, announced withdrawal of her candidature.

She demanded that the standing committee be constituted in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

When the mayor, Oberoi, councillor from East Patel Nagar, asked the two deputy mayor candidates if they wished to withdraw their candidature, Soni Pandey, the BJP councillor from Sonia Vihar, opted out from the race.

Both Oberoi and Iqbal were elected unopposed.

After successful completion of Delhi mayoral election, the House was adjourned till May 2.

In the civic elections held on December 4, the Aam Aadmi Party won 134 out of the 250 municipal wards, giving it a clear numerical advantage.

--IANS

ssh/shb/

Also Read

BJP fields Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for Delhi Mayor polls

Ballot Chor vs Khalnayika: Now AAP, BJP in poster war over MCD ruckus

AAP councillor from Dwarka joins BJP ahead of MCD mayor poll on April 26

Delhi mayor should accept report on standing committee election: BJP

MCD House reconvenes to hold standing committee members' election

Someone duplicated cough syrup to defame India: QP Pharma on WHO's alert

ISMA cuts sugar output estimates by 3.5% to 328 lakh tonnes for 2022-23

HC seeks stand of start ups' body on Google's challenge to CCI probe

Operation Kaveri: How India is rescuing its citizens amid crisis in Sudan

Trouble looms for ancient Indian grain pokkali that helps combat climate

Topics :AAPAAP governmentMCD elections

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story