MCD planning to propose ban on pigeon feeding spots over health concerns

The MCD is considering a proposal to ban pigeon-feeding spots across the city, citing potential health risks posed by the overpopulation of these birds.

Popular feeding areas, typically seen on pavements, roundabouts, and road intersections, could soon be shut down if the proposal is approved.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials said that the plan is still in its early stages, and an advisory is expected soon. The proposal aims to address the health risks associated with pigeon droppings, which can harbour pathogens such as Salmonella, E. Coli, and influenza. These pathogens can exacerbate respiratory conditions like asthma and lead to severe allergic reactions.

"When pigeons gather in large numbers, their droppings and feather fluttering create a breeding ground for various pathogens, particularly fungal spores like cryptococci. Inhaling these spores can lead to serious respiratory issues, including hypersensitivity pneumonitis, asthma, and even severe fungal pneumonia in individuals with conditions like diabetes.

For transplant patients, exposure can be life-threatening," said Dr Ushast Dhir, Director and Head of the Department of Liver Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

"Areas where pigeons are frequently fed also attract bacteria such as Salmonella and E. Coli, increasing health risks not only in these spots but also in nearby residential areas, putting children, the elderly, and others at risk of lung infections and allergic reactions." According to Dr Meet Ghonia, a resident doctor at the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases, "Pigeons can lead to hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which may cause subsequent inflammation and fibrosis of healthy lungs in normal individuals. We are seeing many cases nowadays in our OPD. Chief complaints are cough and difficulty breathing." He said, "Symptoms will increase day by day with pigeon exposure. In the early stages, if we can start treatment along with avoidance of pigeon exposure, then it may be helpful to avoid further complications. But in later stages, this will lead to fibrosis of both lungs and eventually, it will be fatal." MCD officials said the proposal involves surveying existing feeding spots and issuing an advisory to discourage the practice, which has become a common sight in several areas, including Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Jama Masjid, and India Gate.

They emphasised that the initiative aims to protect public health and reduce the risk of respiratory and other diseases linked to pigeon droppings.

"We are not against the presence of pigeons, but the issue arises when they gather in large numbers and their droppings accumulate in specific areas," an MCD official said.

This creates a health hazard, especially for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions," they said.