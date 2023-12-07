MCD targets to get 1.5 million properties geo-tagged in next two months

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday said the AAP-led MCD has set the ball rolling for creating a "proper database" of property tax records using cutting-edge technology and it aims to get 15 lakh properties geo-tagged in the next two months.

At a press conference held at the Civic Centre here, Oberoi said those who get their properties geo-tagged will get a "rebate".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

She said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has already begun the process to geo-tag properties in the city.

"In the last seven days, 20,000 properties have been geo-tagged, and the target is to have 15 lakh properties tagged in the next two months. The priority is to include four lakh non-residential properties," she said.

Oberoi said the MCD aims to achieve this geo-tagging target by January 30 with the help of a mobile application.

"The geo-tagging will generate a unique address, unique code, and the portal will have a proper database of records related to property tax and such tax payers," she told reporters.

The MCD had on Tuesday said it has made geo-tagging of all kinds of properties mandatory to avail of property tax rebate.

The mayor said this system will lead to better urban planning, adding that satellite technology and artificial intelligence (AI) will be implemented in the geo-tagging portal.

Interacting with media persons, Oberoi alleged that in the past 15 years when the BJP led the corporation, there was "never a proper database" maintaining the number of properties in Delhi or house tax payers.

She added that in the next 1-2 years, the MCD plans to "have a system that allows keeping a proper record of those who have paid taxes and those who haven't".

Through this portal, taxpayers can check details related to house tax and related properties and corresponding tax amount with one click. It is a "big drive" of the AAP-led government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the mayor said.

Oberoi said such a system is there in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Leader of House in the MCD Mukesh Goel said the geo-tagging system would let MCD know if a property is residential or commercial.

It will curb "inspector raj" and help boost revenues for the MCD, he told reporters.

According to MCD's statement on Tuesday, if any taxpayer fails to geo-tag their properties by January 31, they will not be able to avail 10 per cent rebate on lump sum advance payment of tax in the next financial year by June 30, it said in a statement.

The MCD has appealed to property owners to complete the process of geo-tagging of their property at the earliest. In case a property has already been geo-tagged by MCD officers, there is no need to further geo-tag it, the statement had said.