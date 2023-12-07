Home / India News / Govt sanctions Rs 626 cr to build strategically important road in Arunachal

Govt sanctions Rs 626 cr to build strategically important road in Arunachal

The 53.04-km Tato-Monigong Road will ensure all-weather connectivity to the India-China border and ensure socio-economic development in the region

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the stretch will play a key role in enhancing connectivity. (Photo: Bloomberg/Representative)
Press Trust of India Itanagar

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 625.61 crore for the construction of a strategically important road in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The 53.04-km Tato-Monigong Road will ensure all-weather connectivity to the India-China border and ensure socio-economic development in the region.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Taking to X, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "In Arunachal Pradesh, an allocation of Rs 625.61 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of an intermediate lane road with hard shoulders, spanning 53.04 kilometers from Tato to Monigong section of National Highway 913, also known as the Frontier Highway.

"This strategically significant road will ensure all-weather connectivity to the Indo-China Border, fostering socio-economic development in the border regions of Arunachal Pradesh," he added.

Expressing his delight, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the state is blessed to be at the forefront of infrastructural transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the stretch will play a key role in enhancing connectivity, promoting economic growth and ensuring the security of border areas.

Also Read

MHA offers to deploy 337 companies of central forces for WB panchayat polls

Govt committed to increasing strength of women in armed forces: PM Modi

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

Unparalleled dedication: PM's tribute to soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

MHA directed Central forces to arrive late in Bengal: Adhir Chowdhury

Struggling to keep its head above water, Ambattur counts its losses

Threats on Indian Parliament by Pannun taken up with US, Canada: Govt

Mobile phone manufacturing to reach $50 billion: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's Q2 growth rate highest in world; fundamentals strong: FM Sitharaman

SC allows Kerala's review plea seeking modification of 2022 ruling on ESZ

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :National Securitycentral governmentArunachal Pradeshborder security

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story