MDH, Everest row: Centre asks state govts to test spices for quality check

In the wake of a heated controversy surrounding the export of spices from India , the Centre has issued a directive to all state governments, mandating them to conduct quality tests on these culinary essentials.

Despite the initial efforts of the Spices Board and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in conducting routine sampling , a cloud of uncertainty hovers over the quality assurance of these spices, with no clear verdict from governmental bodies.

In a bid to address these concerns, Uttarakhand's Commissioner of Food Safety, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, has mandated thorough testing of all locally manufactured spices. With over 50 spice production units in the state, this directive aims to ensure the highest standards of quality. "The commissioner has instructed food safety officers across all 13 districts to conduct sampling at spice manufacturing facilities to verify the quality of various spices," said Kumar.

However, the stakes are high as the controversy looms large over major spice giants such as MDH and Everest. Recent report has also raised alarms, suggesting that over half of India's spice exports could face jeopardy. Urgent action is imperative to salvage the reputation of the nation's spice industry, the report added.

Adding to the international dimension of the spice saga, Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) has joined the fray. In a statement released on Tuesday, FSANZ declared its investigation into allegations of contamination surrounding spice mixes produced by Indian companies MDH and Everest. The fallout from this probe could extend to Australian shores, potentially leading to product recalls, mirroring actions already taken in Hong Kong and Singapore.