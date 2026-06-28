MEA asks Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims to secure all China travel documents

By Abhishek Shanker

India advised citizens who are planning to undertake the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage in Tibet to ensure they have all the required Chinese visas and entry permits before beginning their journey, after reports of pilgrims stranded in Nepal awaiting documentation.

The Ministry of External Affairs also urged travelers to verify that their private tour operator is registered and authorised, according to an advisory on Saturday.

The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar in Tibet, sites considered sacred by Hindus and Buddhists. While the Indian government organises the trip via land routes in Uttarakhand and Sikkim states, private operators offer packages that go via Nepal and China.