Delhi records another scorching day with temperature above 41°C

Delhi felt much hotter than the actual temperature on Saturday, with the heat index, or 'feels like' temperature, touching a scorching 48.4 degrees Celsius even as the maximum temperature settled at 41.3 degrees Celsius.

Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal and 2.1 degrees higher than the previous day.

The maximum temperature was 41.3 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees above normal and 0.2 degree lower than Friday's.

Other weather stations also recorded a rise in the minimum temperature. Palam recorded a minimum of 28.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degree higher than the previous day, while Lodhi Road recorded 29.8 degrees Celsius, up by 2.4 degrees. Ridge and Ayanagar recorded minimum temperatures of 26.8 degrees Celsius and 29.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.