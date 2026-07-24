Media falsely reported I refused urgent hearing on CJP protests: CJI Kant

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday said media reports claiming that he had refused to urgently list a petition concerning the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests in Delhi were false, clarifying that no petition had been filed before the Supreme Court, reported Bar and Bench.

Addressing the issue in open court, CJI Kant criticised what he described as reckless reporting of his remarks. "Some person mentioned it. Media has falsely reported that I refused to list the matter. It was only a representation and people started recklessly reporting it. I checked with the registry, and not a paper was filed," he said.

Media reports on July 22 had claimed that the CJI had refused to list a plea alleging police excesses against student protesters in the national capital. According to Bar and Bench, a lawyer had mentioned a matter before the Chief Justice alleging that police and other security personnel deployed in Delhi were using excessive force against student protesters at Jantar Mantar . "Student protest is going on at Jantar Mantar. Police is taking brutal actions," the lawyer had submitted while seeking an urgent hearing. In response, the CJI remarked, "Please don't waste our time and don't waste yours. Your time is more valuable than ours."

The counsel then stated that he was seeking several directions from the court, including ensuring that Neet examinations are conducted fairly and the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in light of repeated paper leak allegations. Even after the court proceeded to the next matter, the lawyer sought to present videos purportedly showing police excesses against protesting students. However, the Chief Justice said that the court was not interested in viewing the videos. These remarks subsequently came to be widely reported as the court refusing to hear the matter. Students' protest continues The developments come amid student protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the Neet examination. In Delhi, police detained more than 25 students heading to Jantar Mantar carrying protest posters. Demonstrations have also been reported from several states, including Rajasthan and Bihar.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for nationwide protests on Friday, urging supporters to hold peaceful demonstrations in every district against the alleged examination irregularities and police action against protesters. Activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike late Thursday night at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Wangchuk had been protesting alongside students and members of the Cockroach Janta Party, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged Neet paper leak. He said he ended his fast after receiving written assurances from the Centre that his demands would be met.