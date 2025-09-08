Mehul Choksi assured humane jail conditions if extradited to India

Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi , wanted in India over the ₹25,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case , could be accommodated under humane conditions if extradited from Belgium, reported The Economic Times. The Indian government has reportedly provided a Letter of Assurance to Belgium detailing the conditions, which conform to European human rights standards.

If returned to India, Choksi is expected to be lodged in Barrack No. 12 at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, a 20x15-foot cell designed to provide a level of comfort far above typical prison standards.

Life in Barrack No. 12, Arthur Road Jail

The cell is equipped with essential amenities and ensures a secure, humane environment:

A separate toilet for privacy

Three ceiling fans and six fluorescent lights

Multiple ventilators and wire-meshed windows to allow airflow while keeping out mosquitoes and insects

Secure grill doors to maintain safety without sacrificing ventilation

Solitary confinement will not apply. Choksi will share the cell with another undertrial facing economic offence charges, with whom he can communicate in a shared language Safe, clean, and monitored Barrack No. 12 is separate from the main prison, reducing risks of overcrowding, violence, or extortion. The premises are closely monitored: CCTV cameras operate 24/7

Prison staff on duty round the clock

Daily cleaning and twice-daily garbage disposal maintain hygiene Amenities and healthcare Choksi will reportedly receive basic amenities and medical support:

Cotton mat, blanket, bedsheet, and pillow

Bed arranged if required by court or medical needs

24x7 medical facilities and emergency access to JJ Hospital Recreation and mental wellness Recreation facilities include access to a 15x40-foot open-air “skyyard”: Morning slot: 7 am–12 pm

Afternoon slot: 3 pm–5:30 pm

Over an hour of daily outdoor activity

Activities include exercise, badminton, chess, carrom, yoga, and meditation. Prison library access is also available Meals tailored with care Three meals daily following nutritional standards

Court-approved home-cooked food on request

Prison canteen supplies fruits, snacks, toiletries, and other necessities Ongoing investigations and context Choksi was arrested by Antwerp police on April 12 after verification through photographs, fingerprints, and palm prints, and is currently lodged in a Belgian city prison. Extradition proceedings are ongoing at the Chambers of Indictment in Antwerp.