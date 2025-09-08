Mehul Choksi assured humane jail conditions if extradited to India

Life in Barrack No. 12, Arthur Road Jail
- A separate toilet for privacy
- Three ceiling fans and six fluorescent lights
- Multiple ventilators and wire-meshed windows to allow airflow while keeping out mosquitoes and insects
- Secure grill doors to maintain safety without sacrificing ventilation
- Solitary confinement will not apply. Choksi will share the cell with another undertrial facing economic offence charges, with whom he can communicate in a shared language
Safe, clean, and monitored
- CCTV cameras operate 24/7
- Prison staff on duty round the clock
- Daily cleaning and twice-daily garbage disposal maintain hygiene
Amenities and healthcare
- Cotton mat, blanket, bedsheet, and pillow
- Bed arranged if required by court or medical needs
- 24x7 medical facilities and emergency access to JJ Hospital
Recreation and mental wellness
- Morning slot: 7 am–12 pm
- Afternoon slot: 3 pm–5:30 pm
- Over an hour of daily outdoor activity
- Activities include exercise, badminton, chess, carrom, yoga, and meditation. Prison library access is also available
Meals tailored with care
- Three meals daily following nutritional standards
- Court-approved home-cooked food on request
- Prison canteen supplies fruits, snacks, toiletries, and other necessities
Ongoing investigations and context
