LIVE News: Yamuna in Delhi dips below danger mark; residents from low-lying areas still in camps

The Yamuna river in Delhi fell below the danger mark on Sunday night, bringing relief after days of concern. Officials said the water level, which had been above the 205.33-metre danger mark since 2 September, was recorded at 205.32 metres at 10 pm.
People in low-lying areas had already been shifted to safer places and relief camps as a precaution. Earlier, several areas including Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar and Vasudev Ghat were inundated, with pumps installed to clear floodwater.
Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma had urged people not to panic, saying waterlogging in Civil Lines was being pumped out and claims of the city being “submerged” were exaggerated.
Milei’s party suffers major defeat in Buenos Aires provincial election
Argentine President Javier Milei faced a major setback on Sunday as his La Libertad Avanza party won just 34 per cent of votes in Buenos Aires province, losing to the Peronist opposition, which secured 47 per cent.
Milei admitted the 13-point loss was a “clear defeat” and urged supporters to accept the results “responsibly”.
The outcome, seen as a barometer ahead of October’s midterms, comes as Milei’s allies face graft scandals and his government struggles to revive the economy, raising concerns among investors and global markets.
India is rising superpower, says DG Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs; vows deeper ties
Eden Bar Tal, Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, praised India as a “coming power” built on human talent and resources. Calling India an “excellent example” of a nation flourishing through its people, he said Israel will deepen ties with the Indian government, businesses, and citizens. He added that India’s philosophy and stability can counter global forces seeking destabilisation.