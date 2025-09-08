LIVE News: Yamuna in Delhi dips below danger mark; residents from low-lying areas still in camps

The Yamuna river in Delhi fell below the danger mark on Sunday night, bringing relief after days of concern. Officials said the water level, which had been above the 205.33-metre danger mark since 2 September, was recorded at 205.32 metres at 10 pm.

People in low-lying areas had already been shifted to safer places and relief camps as a precaution. Earlier, several areas including Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar and Vasudev Ghat were inundated, with pumps installed to clear floodwater.