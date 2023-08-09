Home / India News / MeitY begins Indian Web Browser Development Challenge for tech enthusiasts

MeitY begins Indian Web Browser Development Challenge for tech enthusiasts

The programme saw participation from more than 200 participants from government departments, industry, startups and academia through online and offline modes, the release said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC) on Wednesday, according to a release.

The IWBDC is an open challenge competition that seeks to inspire and empower technology enthusiasts, innovators, and developers from all corners of the country to create an indigenous web browser.

A panel discussion was also organised wherein the queries of the participants were answered by MeitY, CCA and C-DAC officials, it added.

Topics :information technologyTech sector

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

