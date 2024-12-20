Mi-17 crash that killed General Rawat caused by human error: Defence report

Three years after the tragic Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash that claimed the life of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat , his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others, the Standing Committee on Defence has officially attributed the incident to ‘Human error (Aircrew)’. The revelation came through a detailed report tabled in the Lok Sabha earlier this week, reported NDTV.

Key findings from the investigation

The 18th Lok Sabha’s Standing Committee report highlighted that the December 8, 2021, crash, near the hilly terrains of Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, was one of nine accidents recorded by the Indian Air Force during the 2021-2022 financial year. Between FY 2017 and 2022, the Indian Air Force logged 34 accidents, with the Mi-17 V5 tragedy being among the most devastating.

The report confirmed earlier speculations about pilot error being a likely cause of the crash. In 2022, sources had informed that human error might have contributed to the incident. This was later corroborated by the inquiry team’s findings based on a meticulous analysis of the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder, and witness testimonies.

The fatal chain of events

The inquiry team’s preliminary findings indicated that an “unexpected change in weather conditions” caused the helicopter to enter cloud cover, leading to spatial disorientation of the pilot. This disorientation resulted in what is technically termed a Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT).

The findings noted, “The accident was a result of entry into clouds due to an unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley. This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot, resulting in a Controlled Flight Into Terrain.”

A nation in mourning: December 8, 2021

The Mi-17 V5 helicopter, carrying General Rawat, his wife, and 12 armed forces personnel, departed from the Sulur Air Force base in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, bound for the Defence Staff Services Colleges in Wellington. Tragedy struck minutes before landing, as the helicopter crashed into the hilly region near Coonoor.

The crash left no immediate survivors, with Group Captain Varun Singh, a Shaurya Chakra awardee, being the sole survivor initially. However, after battling severe burns for a week, he succumbed to his injuries at a military hospital in Bengaluru.