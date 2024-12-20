Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security forces recover weapons and ammunition from Imphal East district

Security forces recover weapons and ammunition from Imphal East district

Several hand grenades, including No. 36 and WP hand grenades, were also found, along with two wireless radio sets

Security forces,army,soilder
Security forces conducted search operations in the Nungbram Village and Lairok Vaiphei Village, Imphal East District. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 8:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Security forces conducted search operations in the Nungbram Village and Lairok Vaiphei Village, Imphal East District.

During the searches, a substantial haul of weapons and explosives was recovered, underscoring the ongoing security efforts in the region.

Among the seized items were a 7.62mm Russian RPD Machine Gun, a 5.56mm INSAS Rifle, and a 0.32 Pistol with its magazine. The operation also led to the recovery of a variety of explosives, including a 2-inch mortar and a 2.5 kg explosive with Ctn.

Several hand grenades, including No. 36 and WP hand grenades, were also found, along with two wireless radio sets, which could be linked to insurgent groups operating in the area.

In addition to firearms and explosives, security forces recovered a range of ammunition, including live rounds of 7.62mm and 5.56mm ammunition. The operation also uncovered improvised mortar shells and heavy artillery shells, further indicating the extent of illegal armament in the region.

The search operations, conducted in Nungbram Village and Lairok Vaiphei Village in Imphal East District, are part of a broader effort by security forces to maintain control over vulnerable areas. These areas have been prone to insurgency activities and have seen the presence of armed groups in the past.

Also Read

Security forces in Manipur recover Starlink-like device from Imphal-East

Rally taken out in Manipur against AFSPA, killings of women, children

Manipur govt destroys over 19,000 acres of illegal poppy cultivation

Schools, colleges reopen in Manipur's Imphal Valley, Jiribam district

Schools, colleges in Imphal valley and Jiribam to reopen from Friday

On December 17, the Indian Army and Manipur Police joined forces to recover five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Manipur's Imphal East district. The search operation was launched based on specific intelligence about the presence of explosives in the Maphitel Ridge area.

Weighing a total of 21.5 kilograms, the IEDs were found at multiple locations. A key factor in the successful detection and recovery of these explosives was the crucial role played by Eva, the explosive detection dog, and the Army's bomb disposal squad.

This operation not only showcased the synergy between the forces but also prevented a major threat, saving countless innocent lives. The Army and local law enforcement agencies remain committed to thwarting subversive activities in Manipur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-US defence ties accelerating and advancing in terrific ways: Pentagon

PM Modi speaks to King Charles, reaffirms India-UK strategic partnership

Army needs adequate capital budget to ensure deterrence: Parl panel

India has signed 31 bilateral pacts on transfer of sentenced persons: Govt

Reports by various foreign entities often found to be biased: Govt

Topics :ImphalNorth EastNortheast India

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story