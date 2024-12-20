Amit Shah to attend SSB Raising Day event in Bengal's Siliguri today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Frontier Headquarters' Raising Day celebrations and hold high-level meetings with officials in West Bengal's Siliguri on Friday.

Shah arrived in the state on Thursday night, and Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar received him at the Bagdogra Airport in the northern part of the state.

The Union home minister's schedule for Friday begins with his participation in the Raising Day celebrations at the SSB Frontier Headquarters' parade ground in Siliguri at 11 AM, officials said.

The event will feature a parade and cultural performances to mark the occasion, they said.

Later in the day, Shah will chair a meeting with SSB officials to review the Area Assessment Register. This review meeting, also to be held at the SSB Frontier Headquarters, is expected to focus on border management and security dynamics along the eastern and northeastern border.

He will leave for Tripura after the area assessment register review meeting at the SSB frontier headquarters, a senior state BJP leader said.

According to West Bengal BJP sources, Shah doesn't have any political engagements but is likely to hold a meeting with Majumdar to discuss organisational aspects of the state unit.

The visit comes against the backdrop of ongoing dynamics between India and Bangladesh, adding significance to Shah's engagements with the paramilitary force.