35-year-old Indian Microsoft engineer found dead at Silicon Valley campus

A 35-year-old Indian Microsoft software engineer, Pratik Pandey, was found dead at the company’s Silicon Valley campus after he badged into the office on the evening of August 19. His body was discovered in the early hours of the following day, reported Bloomberg.

Cause of death not known

The cause of death remains unclear, the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office said, reported Bloomberg. Police arrived at the scene around 2 am on August 20 and confirmed there were no signs of suspicious activity. The case is not being treated as a criminal investigation.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft has not commented on the death, although the company is said to be conducting an internal review.