Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh to launch family card to track, monitor welfare schemes

Andhra Pradesh to launch family card to track, monitor welfare schemes

The card will be used to track and monitor welfare benefits at the ground level. The Chief Minister emphasised that achieving public satisfaction with these programmes is a top priority

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
Naidu said the family card should be distributed to every member of a household to ensure economic upliftment of the poor through accurate and transparent implementation of government schemes. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials concerned to develop a family card to enhance transparency and ensure the effective implementation of government welfare schemes.

The card will be used to track and monitor welfare benefits at the ground level. The Chief Minister emphasised that achieving public satisfaction with these programmes is a top priority.

He instructed officials to assign a "family score" to each household and to update all welfare benefits on the card. "Officials were instructed by the CM to develop a family card on par with Aadhaar card to know the implementation of Government welfare schemes at ground level," said an official press release quoting the Chief Minister.  Naidu said the family card should be distributed to every member of a household to ensure economic upliftment of the poor through accurate and transparent implementation of government schemes.  During a review of the family benefit monitoring system at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of social re-engineering to address imbalances among Backward Classes (BCs), OCs (general category), and Scheduled Castes (SCs).  He pointed out that certain castes within these communities are lagging behind and stressed the need to identify them while giving top priority to technological interlinking for upliftment.  Naidu said the government is considering to introduce a population policy and redesigning welfare schemes, with focus on protecting joint families, culture, and traditions while strengthening economic development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Couples should have 3 kids to maintain fertility rate at 2.1: RSS chief

CJI B R Gavai to swear in new Supreme Court judges on August 29

Road accidents kill 20 people an hour, two-thirds are 18-45 yrs: MoRTH

Satish Kumar gets one-year extension as Railway Board Chairman, CEO

U-special re-launched in Delhi; CM Gupta boards bus to Daulat Ram College

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh government

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story