Mizoram begins collection of biometric details of Myanmar nationals

The Mizoram government has started the process of collecting biometric details of Myanmar nationals following an instruction from the Union ministry of home affairs, an official said on Sunday

Press Trust of India Aizawl
More than 30,000 Myanmar nationals have taken shelter in Mizoram since February 2021 after the Myanmar military junta staged a coup in the neighbouring country.

A pilot project of recording biometric data of Myanmar nationals was launched in all the 11 districts last week, state home department officer on special duty-cum-joint secretary David H. Lalthangliana told PTI. He said the exercise was being conducted in relief camps.

In April, the MHA had instructed Mizoram and Manipur to collect biometric details of illegal immigrants.

In June, the ministry reminded both the states to complete the exercise by September 30.

David said the exercise could not be undertaken immediately as the original format needed to be altered to collect data from Myanmar nationals.

The Mizoram government had previously conducted profiling of the Myanmar nationals on its own and issued identity cards to them.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga had earlier objected to the instruction of the Centre to deport Myanmar nationals.

Zoramthanga had said Mizoram could not push back the Myanmar nationals as they belong to the same ethnic group and he had to provide shelter on humanitarian grounds.

Majority of the Myanmar nationals live in relief camps, while some stay in rented houses and others have been accommodated by their relatives.

The government, NGOs, churches and villagers provide food to the Myanmar nationals, who also support themselves on daily labour.

