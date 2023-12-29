Home / India News / Mizoram grants general consent to CBI for probing offences in the state

Mizoram grants general consent to CBI for probing offences in the state

According to the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI requires the consent of the state government to conduct an investigation within its jurisdiction

Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India Aizawl

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
The Mizoram government has granted general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe offences in the state.

In a gazette notification on Thursday, the state government said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the Government of Mizoram hereby accords consent to exercise powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment for investigation of offences in the state of Mizoram."

"The Government of Mizoram grants consent for a CBI investigation of offences in the state of Mizoram. Our government is resolute in eliminating corruption for the welfare of our citizens," CM Lalduhoma posted on X on Friday.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony on December 8, Lalduhoma had announced that his Zoram People's Movement government will accord priority to anti-corruption measures and will invite the CBI to probe graft cases in the state.

According to the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI requires the consent of the state government to conduct an investigation within its jurisdiction.

Topics :MizoramCBINortheast India

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 10:40 AM IST

