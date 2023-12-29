Home / India News / Tharoor talks about youth in politics; hints at 2024 being his last contest

Tharoor talks about youth in politics; hints at 2024 being his last contest

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a Congress programme here on Thursday, Tharoor, however, said there was no finality about it since it is politics

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacts during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 10:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Congress Working Committee member and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor spoke about providing opportunities for younger people to contest polls, indicating that his upcoming fight from Thiruvananthapuram in the general elections may be his last in the constituency.
 
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a Congress programme here on Thursday, Tharoor, however, said there was no finality about it since it is politics.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I do believe that at some point, the time comes to make room for younger people. And that's my thinking", he said.
In the same breath, he said, "In politics, there is another slogan which is 'never say never'".
 
He was responding to a query on his remarks in a recent TV show in which he repeatedly said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections may mark his final contest from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.
 
"I didn't say never, I said I think it will be my last election," Tharoor clarified.
The Congress leader said if he is going to contest the polls from Thiruvananthapuram, he would fight it as though it were his last election, in full spirits, doing his very best for the people.
 
Tharoor, who entered politics over a decade ago, achieved a resounding victory in the 2009 general election, securing the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala and marking his debut in Parliament.
 
In his first electoral battle, Tharoor triumphed over his closest CPI rival P Ramachandran Nair by a substantial margin of over 95,000 votes.
 
Following this success, he maintained his hold on the seat with decisive victories in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Before beginning his political career, Tharoor worked with the United Nations, and in 2006 represented India as the official candidate for the position of UN Secretary-General, finishing in second place out of seven candidates in the race.

Also Read

SA cricketers struggle to say 'Thiruvananthapuram'; Shashi Tharoor reacts

'Disgrace to democracy': Shashi Tharoor on NewsClick raids, arrests

Travesty of parliamentary democracy: Shashi Tharoor on suspension of MPs

India should give stapled visas to anyone applying from Tibet: Tharoor

India has incalculable brand value built over centuries: Shashi Tharoor

iPhone hack: Chandrashekhar rebuts Washington Post, calls it 'half facts'

CM Adityanath to visit Ayodhya to review preparations ahead of PM's visit

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 15K cr in Ayodhya tomorrow

Voting on Lord Ram Lalla idol today, Temple trust to decide best among 3

ULFA, Centre, Assam govt to sign settlement accord in New Delhi on Friday

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shashi TharoorIndian National Congressyouthnational politicsPolitics

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story