Mobile internet to be suspended in J'khand on Sat, Sun for recruitment test

Mobile internet services will be suspended across the state for over five hours on Saturday and Sunday in view of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), an official statement said.

The services will be suspended from 8 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and the prohibition will be repeated on Sunday, in a bid to check any malpractice during the examination, it said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he has spoken to senior officials regarding the preparations for the examination.

"Negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said on X.