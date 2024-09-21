Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Mobile internet to be suspended in J'khand on Sat, Sun for recruitment test

Mobile internet to be suspended in J'khand on Sat, Sun for recruitment test

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he has spoken to senior officials regarding the preparations for the examination

phone, internet, internet ban
Representative Image: Mobile internet services will be suspended across the state for over five hours on Saturday and Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 6:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mobile internet services will be suspended across the state for over five hours on Saturday and Sunday in view of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), an official statement said.

The services will be suspended from 8 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and the prohibition will be repeated on Sunday, in a bid to check any malpractice during the examination, it said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he has spoken to senior officials regarding the preparations for the examination.

"Negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said on X.

"If anybody tries to do something wrong during the examination, even by mistake, we will deal with them strictly," Soren said.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in 823 centres, with around 6.39 lakh candidates expected to appear for the test, a JSSC official said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Infiltrators, illegal migrants vote bank of RJD, Cong, JMM in J'khand: Shah

NEET paper leak: CBI charge sheets principal, VP of Hazaribagh school

Jharkhand files contempt petition over delayed High Court appointment: CJI

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 released today, here's how to check and download

Tribals to intensify agitation against B'deshi infiltrators: Champai Soren

Topics :Jharkhandinternet serviceInternet technologiesRecruitment

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story