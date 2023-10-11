Home / India News / Modi govt weighs giving small farmers more cash ahead of LS polls in 2024

Modi govt weighs giving small farmers more cash ahead of LS polls in 2024

If approved, the plan would cost the government an extra Rs 20,000 crore, according to the people, on top of the Rs 60,000 crore budgeted for the programme in the current fiscal year

Bloomberg
The government is trying to bolster farmers’ income after its inflation-control measures, such as a ban on some rice exports, curbed rural incomes | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 7:11 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Shruti Srivastava, Siddhartha Singh and Ruchi Bhatia
 
India’s government is considering a plan to boost cash support to small farmers by a third, allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party to shore up support from a key voting bloc ahead of elections.
 
The government is weighing options to raise the annual direct cash transfer to small farmers to Rs 8,000 ($96) from Rs 6,000, according to two officials familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified as the matter is still under consideration.

If approved, the plan would cost the government an extra Rs 20,000 crore, according to the people, on top of the Rs 60,000 crore budgeted for the programme in the current fiscal year through March 2024.  

Nanu Bhasin, a spokesperson for the Finance Ministry, declined to comment on the matter.

With some 65 per cent of India’s 1.4 billion people living in rural areas, farmers are a crucial voting bloc for Modi, who is seeking a rare third term in office in the upcoming election. Though he remains a popular leader, with 55 per cent of voters viewing him as favorable, issues around rising inequality and joblessness may pose a challenge to him at the polls.

The government is trying to bolster farmers’ income after its inflation-control measures, such as a ban on some rice exports, curbed rural incomes. India has also recorded its weakest monsoon rains in five years, threatening this year’s harvests of key crops. 

Since the subsidy program kicked off in December 2018, Modi’s government has doled out Rs 2.42 trillion in total to 110 million beneficiaries. Officials are now discussing relaxing rules to include more farmers under the direct cash transfer program, the people said. A final decision on these proposals have yet to be taken, they said.

The government is also taking other measures to support poorer households, such as extending a free grains program into next year and considering subsidized loans for small urban housing. Last week, the cabinet approved an increase in subsidies on liquefied petroleum gas, used for cooking.

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

Loan fraud case: Why didn't CBI object to bail to Kochhars, asks SC

India global powerhouse of growth, innovation: PM Modi on IMF forecast

The burning problem: Water woes at the centre of Punjab's smoke screen

Govt likely to tweak spectrum clauses in the draft Telecom Bill 2022

NewsClick Row: Court sends Purkayastha, Chakravarty to 10-day custody

Topics :Narendra ModiModi govtfarmersLok Sabha

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story