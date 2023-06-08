Home / India News / 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech at IP uni campus launch

Chief Minister Kejriwal's address at inauguration of Indraprastha University's campus was interrupted by chants of "Modi, Modi", with the ruling AAP accusing the BJP of creating a ruckus at the event

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's address at the inauguration of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's East Delhi campus on Thursday was interrupted by chants of "Modi, Modi", with the ruling AAP accusing the BJP of creating a ruckus at the event.

In a swipe at those who interrupted him, the chief minister said if the education system could improve through "such slogan" shouting, it would have in the last 70 years.

During his address, Kejriwal was speaking about the Delhi government's school education model when a section of the audience started chanting "Modi, Modi" slogans.

"Please let me speak for five minutes. I urge people from this party and the other party to let me speak," he said.

"I know you might not like my ideas and thoughts. You can make comments but this is not right. Everyone has the right to speak in this democracy," he said on being interrupted again.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that BJP workers created a "ruckus" during the programme but Kejriwal silenced them through his brilliant reply.

While the inauguration event was underway, there was sloganeering outside the campus as well between AAP and BJP workers.

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's east Delhi campus has become the latest flashpoint between the AAP-led city government and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, with both sides claiming that they would inaugurate the newly built campus.

Both the parties have accused one another of trying to take undue credit for the new campus.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalNarendra Modi

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

