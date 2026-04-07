Monsoon 2026 to be 6% below normal, July-September rains weak: Skymet

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet today, in its first official forecast for the 2026 monsoon season, said that the all India June to September rains are cumulatively expected to be 6 per cent ‘below normal’ this year at 94 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) due to the adverse impact of El Nino.

The weather agency, in a report released shortly before this, said that monsoon rains in 2026 are expected to be 817 millimetres on average across the four months, with a model error of plus and minus 5 per cent.

It also said that there is a 30 per cent probability of ‘drought’ in the country and a 40 per cent chance of rains being ‘below normal’ this year. The state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) is expected to release its first official forecast for the 2026 monsoon later this month.

What does Skymet’s monthly rainfall forecast say? Meanwhile, Skymet also said that in the four months, June rains are expected to be 101 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), with a 40 per cent chance of it being normal and a 40 per cent chance of it being ‘below normal’. The LPA of June rains is 165.3 millimetres. In July, Skymet said that monsoon rains across the country are cumulatively expected to be ‘below normal’ at 95 per cent of the LPA, with a 40 per cent chance of it being ‘normal’ and ‘below normal’ equally. The LPA for the month of July is 280.5 millimetres.

In August, the private weather forecasting agency said that monsoon rains are again expected to be ‘below normal’ at 92 per cent of the LPA. The LPA for the month of August is 254.9 millimetres. The probability of August 2026 having a ‘below normal’ monsoon is almost 60 per cent, as per Skymet’s prediction. Then again in September, the cumulative All India average rainfall across India in 2026 is expected to be ‘below normal’ at 89 per cent of the LPA. The LPA for the month of September is 167.9 millimetres. The agency said that there is a 79 per cent chance of September rains being ‘below normal’ this year.

In short, as per Skymet’s early prediction, only June is expected to get ‘normal’ rains in the 2026 monsoon season, and all other months are projected to get ‘below normal’ rains. Why does this forecast matter for agriculture and economy? July and August are the two most crucial months for sowing of kharif crops in India, and any big let-up in rains in these two months could have a severe impact on the growth of crops such as oilseeds, pulses, and even rice in Central, Western and Eastern parts of the country. However, much will also depend on the spatial distribution and timeliness of the monsoon rains. Experts said a cumulatively ‘below-normal’ monsoon, but one that is well distributed with few long gaps in between, is not always bad for the agriculture sector.