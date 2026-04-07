UP SIR: Final electoral roll to be published on April 10, says CEO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Monday said the final electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise will be published on April 10, with the Election Commission committed to ensuring an accurate and error-free list.

Rinwa made the remarks during a surprise visit to Mathura, where he chaired a meeting with senior district officials and electoral registration officers to review the progress of the SIR campaign.

The meeting was attended by District Magistrate and District Election Officer Chandra Prakash Singh, Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) and Deputy District Election Officer Pankaj Kumar Verma, along with sub-divisional magistrates, additional city magistrates, assistant district election officers and tehsildars.