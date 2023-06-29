Home / India News / Monsoon in advance stage, heavy rainfall over MP in next 2 days, says IMD

Monsoon in advance stage, heavy rainfall over MP in next 2 days, says IMD

ANI General News
Pedestrians during monsoon rain, in Shimla

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
The monsoon, which is now in its advanced stage is active in the country according to the weather department in India and several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming few days.

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said, "Monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. We can see clouds over Kokan, Goa, Central India, as well as Northeastern states."

The senior scientist predicted heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh over the next two days.

"The Low-Pressure area that originated from the northwest bay has now moved to the central part of north Madhya Pradesh. In the coming two days, Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. More than 12 cm of rain is expected," he said.

He said that the winds will be strong on the west coast of the country due to low-pressure conditions.

"We are expecting extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) in parts of South Gujarat and Konkan Goa today," he said.

He also predicted heavy rainfall in east and northeast India over the next five days.

"East and Northeast India is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days, due to moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal," the IMD scientist said.

Meanwhile, waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Navsari, Gujarat due to heavy rainfall in the region on Thursday afternoon. As per IMD predictions, heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli districts of the Gujarat region for the rest of the day.

Rain also lashed parts of Chandigarh. IMD predicted light to moderate rain/thundershowers over the parts of Tricity (Chandigarh, SAS Nagar (Mohali) and Panchkula) and adjoining areas.

Heavy rain lashed several isolated areas of Delhi-NCR this morning bringing down the minimum temperature to 27.1 degrees Celsius. Some parts of the national capital witnessed waterlogging after the rainfall.

As per IMD, the city is expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Thursday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 36.4 degrees Celsius and 27.1 degree Celsius respectively, one notch below the season's average.

The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

Waterlogging has been reported in several areas in the national capital and Noida.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

