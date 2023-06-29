

PM Modi had held in-depth discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda, and other key party leaders on Wednesday. Amid speculation of a possible cabinet reshuffle ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting of the Union Cabinet on July 3, according to a report by The Times of India.The report quoted officials as saying that the meeting is likely to be held at the newly-built convention center at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, which will host the G20 summit in September.



According to the report, Shah, Nadda and BJP Nation General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh have also held several rounds of deliberations on organisational and political issues since the past few days. State elections will take place in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram later this year. Nadda's attendance at the meeting has sparked discussions about possible changes in the government and the BJP organisation, including at the state level, as the party prepares for important state elections later this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.