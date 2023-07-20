Home / India News / Monsoon Session begins; LS adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references

Monsoon Session begins; LS adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references

Immediately after the House met, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to sitting MPs Rattan Lal Kataria and Balubhau alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
He also said that 11 former members passed away in the last few months and read out their names | Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 12:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the first day of the Monsoon Session on Thursday, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm after paying tributes to two sitting members and 11 former MPs, including ex-chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal.

Immediately after the House met, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to sitting MPs Rattan Lal Kataria and Balubhau alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar.

He also said that 11 former members passed away in the last few months and read out their names.

Those who died include Badal, who was a member of the Sixth Lok Sabha, Ranjit Singh, Sujan Singh Bundela, Sandipan Thorat, Viswanadham Kanithi, Atiq Ahmad, Trilochan Kanungo, Ilyas Azmi, Anadi Charan Das, Nihal Singh and Raj Karan Singh.

Birla also paid tributes to all past members and adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among those who were present in the House.

Earlier, Sushil Kumar Rinku, who was elected to Lok Sabha from the Jalandhar constituency in Punjab, took oath. He is now the only member of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Lower House of Parliament.

Also Read

New Parliament building LIVE updates: Phase II of inaugural event begins

Both houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amidst protests by Opposition

Parliament can transform challenges into opportunities: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition protests on Adani issue

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to visit India to further cement ties

Coal mining bet stumbles as wary banks weigh rising risks: Official

Maharashtra's Palghar district admin keeps NDRF on standby amid heavy rain

Odisha CM announces Rs 56 cr incentives for kendu leaf pluckers, binders

India likely to rise as great power, West making sensible bet: Martin Wolf

Topics :Lok SabhaParliamentMonsoon session

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story