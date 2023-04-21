Home / India News / Moon sighted at several places, Eid to be celebrated in India on Sat

Moon sighted at several places, Eid to be celebrated in India on Sat

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Saturday as the moon was sighted this evening

New Delhi
Moon sighted at several places, Eid to be celebrated in India on Sat

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Saturday as the moon was sighted this evening.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was sighted at several places.

Eid will be celebrated in the country on Saturday, he said.

Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmad said "On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony that has existed in the country for 75 years continues to prosper."

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali of Lucknow said the moon was also sighted at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Topics :EidEid-ul-Fitr

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

Also Read

Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: History, Celeration, Wishes on this holy Islamic festival

When is Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India? Details here

K-pop star Moonbin, an Astro band star passes away at 25, no cause of death

Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse on November 8; here's all you need to know

Nasa again gears up for Artemis I Moon mission launch attempt on Nov 14

Man who shot woman in Saket Court complex arrested: Delhi Police

Scrap to art: Artists create masterpiece from waste metal at G20 Delhi park

Will keeps acting against food biz involved in misleading claims: FSSAI

Covid, climate change negatively impacted youth's mental health: Study

CBDT asks tax dept to examine top 30 cases of shortfall in TDS deduction

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story