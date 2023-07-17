Home / India News / More optimistic about India now than 'in a long time': WB chief Ajay Banga

More optimistic about India now than 'in a long time': WB chief Ajay Banga

Banga, who took over as president of the Washington-headquartered development lender in early June, noted that digitisation has allowed citizens to easily access multiple services online

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
Banga, who took over as president of the Washington-headquartered development lender in early June, noted that digitisation has allowed citizens to easily access multiple services online. Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

World Bank president Ajay Banga on Monday said amid global challenges, he is more optimistic about India and its economy now than he has been "in a long time". Talking to the media on the sidelines of the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting here, the first-ever Indian-American to head the top global financial institution said the world economy is in a difficult place. Banga (63) showered praises on India for its digital infrastructure, saying he is a "big fan" of such initiatives taken by the world's fifth largest economy. "I am more optimistic about India, as a whole, economically, than I have been for a long time. The fact is that the world economy is in a difficult place. It has outperformed what everybody thought. But it does not mean that it won't be more challenging. The IMF forecast, the World Bank forecast are that the world will get a little challenging over the next year or so," he said at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, where the G20 meeting is being held. As per government data released in May 2023, India's GDP growth beat all expectations with a 6.1 per cent expansion in the March quarter of the last fiscal that helped push the annual growth rate (in FY23) to 7.2 per cent. "I said in the speech this morning (at G20 meet) that the forecast is not equal to destiny, we can change destiny. And that's what you should think about,' said Banga when asked about his views on the Indian economy. Praising India for the steps taken in recent times to build digital infrastructure, he said applications which were built around that framework are making people's lives easier today. Banga, who took over as president of the Washington-headquartered development lender in early June, noted that digitisation has allowed citizens to easily access multiple services online. "You can't just do digitisation of lending without digitising the infrastructure. What India has done over the last 15-20 years, it is digitising the infrastructure. That is enabling all the terrific applications to be built, which make it easier for people to access services online. So, I am a big fan of that," he said.

Also Read

Who is Ajay Banga, nominated by Joe Biden to be next World Bank president?

Banga is uniquely equipped to lead World Bank at such a critical moment: US

Ajay Banga tests Covid positive; meetings with PM Modi, others cancelled

Ajay Banga tests positive for Covid-19 during routine testing in Delhi

Facts to know about Ajay Banga, first Indian-American to head World Bank

Govt to take firm decision on anti-farmer agriculture laws: CM Siddaramaiah

SC asks CM Kejriwal, Delhi L-G Saxena to rise above 'political bickering'

Time for filing objections to IOA's draft constitution extended by 2 weeks

Diversification of agriculture towards energy, power need of hour: Gadkari

CBIC clarifies ITC claims on services provided by head office to branches

Topics :Ajay BangaWorld Bank IndiaIMF

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story